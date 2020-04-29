Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 1,926,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

