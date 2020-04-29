Stifel Nicolaus Increases Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $15.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

HST stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 187,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,934. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

