Stifel Nicolaus Increases Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $19.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of INO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,366,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,094,976. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 887,316 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

