Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $18.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 1,317,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,713. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,750 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,620 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of FireEye by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 628,200 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 467,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 121,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.