Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Put Options (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 666 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

