Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,027% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

