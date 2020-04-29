Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alliance Data Systems Put Options (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 828% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

NYSE:ADS opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $161.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

