Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,523 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 669% compared to the average daily volume of 198 put options.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.