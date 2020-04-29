Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,625% compared to the average daily volume of 290 call options.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $92,280.00. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,123,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Equitable by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

