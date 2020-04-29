Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of WPX Energy Call Options (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,273 call options.

WPX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPX. Barclays started coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

