Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige Purchases 100,837 Shares

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige acquired 100,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $645,356.80.

NYSE:EDI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 98,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,559. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 19.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 313,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

