Strs Ohio Acquires 47,199 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Store Capital worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $167,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Store Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

