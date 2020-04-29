Strs Ohio Acquires 7,345 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

SLG stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 53,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

