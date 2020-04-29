Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 132,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,651. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.