Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,917. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.