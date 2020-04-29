Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

