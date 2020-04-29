Strs Ohio Buys 159,863 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 178.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NiSource stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,534. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

