Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Concho Resources worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Concho Resources by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Concho Resources stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 85,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

