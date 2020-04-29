Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

