Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

LYB traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,736. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.