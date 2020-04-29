Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Vereit worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of VER traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 43,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,004,122. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

