Strs Ohio Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,516. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

