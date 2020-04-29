Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.