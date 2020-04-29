Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 272,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

