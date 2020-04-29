Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 28,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,005. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.