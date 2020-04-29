Strs Ohio Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $523,128,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

