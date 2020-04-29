Strs Ohio Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Eastgroup Properties worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.