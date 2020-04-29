Strs Ohio Has $6.47 Million Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.56 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

