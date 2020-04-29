Strs Ohio Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Black Hills worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 121,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

