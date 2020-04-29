Strs Ohio Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

NYSE:LVS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

