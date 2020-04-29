Strs Ohio Has $7.20 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.