Strs Ohio Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 68,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

