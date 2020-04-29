Strs Ohio Increases Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 209.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 53.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 429,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.66.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.