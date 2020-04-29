Strs Ohio Invests $6.19 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

