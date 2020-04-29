Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

