Strs Ohio Purchases 20,749 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

REXR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.