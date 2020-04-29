Strs Ohio Purchases 27,546 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

