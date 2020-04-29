Strs Ohio Purchases 45,000 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Mylan worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mylan by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,880 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Mylan stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 1,117,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,313. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYL. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

