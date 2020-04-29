Strs Ohio Purchases 5,998 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,685. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

