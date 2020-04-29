Strs Ohio Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 281,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

