Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 228.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LNT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 475,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

