Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

FRT stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

