Strs Ohio Sells 11,804 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

