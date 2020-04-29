Strs Ohio Sells 22,721 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

