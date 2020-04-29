Strs Ohio Takes $7.13 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.87. 1,322,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,313,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

