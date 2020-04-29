Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

