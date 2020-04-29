Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%.

RGR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,599. The company has a market capitalization of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

