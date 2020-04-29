Substratum (SUB) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, BiteBTC and Bitbns. Substratum has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,923.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

