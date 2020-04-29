Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 473,740 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Entergy worth $118,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.46.

Entergy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,231. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

