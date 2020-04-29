Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 66,280 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of WEC Energy Group worth $128,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 924,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

